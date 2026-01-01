UK: Starmer failed to clamp down on anti-Muslim hate speech online

Shafaqna English- The outgoing UK prime minister, Keir Starmer failed to combat Islamophobia through policy. While in opposition, Labour endorsed proposals for Britain to adopt a statutory definition of Islamophobia based on wording produced by a cross-party group of MPs. But in government, Starmer and his ministers quietly backed away from the definition.

Took 18 months to come up with an alternative, watered-down form of words. The final definition carried no statutory weight and did not use the word “Islamophobia”, replacing it with the weaker formulation “anti-Muslim hatred”.

Sources: Hyphen Online

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