Iraq: Mourning ritual held in Basra & Erbil during Muharram

Shafaqna English- A mourning ritual is held in Basra and Erbil during Muharram.

In the southern city of Basra, around 5,000 members of Iraq’s Pakistani community gathered at the Abu al-Fadhel al-Abbas procession, where religious lectures, mourning ceremonies, and commemorative events were held in Urdu.

Further north in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, worshippers gathered at Altun Mosque for an Ashura ceremony organized by the Imam Hussein Shrine in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

Sources: Shafaq News

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