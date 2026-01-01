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Asian AC makers benefited from heatwave

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Shafaqna English- Europe is enduring unprecedented heat, while Asian air conditioner(AC) manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics of South Korea, China’s Midea, and Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric are seeing a significant surge in sales.

While air conditioning is widely available in most buildings, vehicles, and homes across major Asian cities, it remains rare in Europe, where people are struggling to keep cool amid scorching heat that has caused fatalities, power outages, and school closures.

Source: Reuters

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