Shafaqna English- Germany is telling households to keep up to 10 days’ worth of water, food and other supplies, plus a battery-powered radio, as officials warn of ‘hybrid threats’ and blackout risks in a more volatile security climate.

Germany’s civil protection agency says crises can strike without warning and advises residents to stock essentials — including candles, matches, and medicines — because assistance may not arrive immediately.

Germany is urging households to keep emergency supplies on hand amid warnings that hybrid threats and possible blackouts could disrupt daily life as Russia’s war in Ukraine heightens security concerns across Europe.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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