Fed is more ambiguous than ever

Shafaqna English- It is becoming increasingly difficult for Wall Street to predict the Federal Reserve’s next moves, as opinions on the future path of monetary policy are sharply divided.

Interest rate futures markets show traders pricing in at least one rate hike by early autumn and another next year. This contrasts sharply with some asset managers who expect the Fed to hold rates steady or cut them, arguing that inflation will ease as oil prices fall and the labour market softens in the latter half of 2026.

Source: Reuters

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