UN calls for collective effort to help victims of Venezuela quake

Shafaqna English- UN teams mobilized on Thursday to support the international response to the devastating double earthquake disaster in Venezuela, where buildings are flattened, and many people are likely still trapped in the capital, Caracas, and surrounding areas.

At least 164 people have been confirmed dead, and 971 others have been injured after the powerful tremors struck northern regions late Wednesday, occurring less than one minute apart. The extent of the damage in the worst-hit state, La Guaira, is still unclear. According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake measured 7.2 on the Richter Scale, with its epicenter located near the city of San Felipe, which has a population of approximately 220,000. The second quake was recorded at a magnitude of 7.5, making it the strongest tremor to impact the country in over 125 years.

Sources: News.un.org

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