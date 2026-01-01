Growing debt pressure on France

Shafaqna English- The public audit office warned on Thursday(25 Jun 2026) that France is being crushed by its rapidly rising public debt, leaving the country exposed to shifts in market sentiment, with risks expected to intensify in 2026 and beyond.

The Cour des Comptes warned that this year’s budget outlook is fragile, with the government aiming only to reduce the deficit to 5% of GDP – a target it says is “by no means certain” given weaker economic growth and rising geopolitical and inflationary risks.

Forecasts indicate that debt will increase by more than €160 billion in 2026, exceeding €3.6 trillion – a figure that represents around 118.5% of GDP.

Source: Reuters

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