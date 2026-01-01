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Ecuador edged past Germany 2-1

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Shafaqna English- Ecuador, growing more desperate by the minute, pulled off a shocking 2-1 victory over Germany in their final Group E clash on Thursday(25 Jun 2026), rescuing their World Cup hopes and securing a spot in the round of 32.

Requiring either a win or a stroke of sheer luck to remain in contention, the Ecuadorians experienced a nightmare start when the already-qualified Germans found the net in the second minute, with Leroy Sane registering his first goal at a senior international tournament on his fifteenth appearance.

Source: Reuters

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