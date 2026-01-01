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Netherlands secured 3-1 triumph over Tunisia

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Shafaqna English- On a rainy Thursday(25 Jun 2026), the Netherlands cruised to a 3-1 win over Tunisia to top Group F and seal their place in the knockout rounds, where they will now face Morocco in the last 32 after taking full advantage of another lackluster performance by their helpless opponents.

The storm alert passed just before the opening whistle, yet it caused no disruption to the Dutch players on the field, who stormed to a 2-0 advantage in a little over six minutes—the fastest any team has started a World Cup match since 2002.

Source: Reuters

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