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Sweden and Japan shared 1-1 draw

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Shafaqna English- Anthony Elanga’s curling strike in the 62nd minute earned Sweden a 1-1 draw with Japan on Thursday(25 Jun 2026), a result that allowed both teams to secure their places in the World Cup knockout stage, with Graham Potter’s men taking a point from their Group F encounter.

Daizen Maeda had put Japan ahead with a brilliantly crafted team goal, but Elanga responded six minutes later; Japan ended the group stage as runners-up to the Netherlands with five points, earning them a last-32 showdown against five-times World Cup winners Brazil.

Source: Reuters

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