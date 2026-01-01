Religious restrictions on Shia Muslims in Afghanistan intensified

Shafaqna English- Religious restrictions on the Shia community in Afghanistan have gradually intensified. According to Shia Muslims, these restrictions now extend beyond Muharram mourning ceremonies and come to encompass shrines, religious rituals, and even certain matters of jurisprudence.

Shia Muslims said that the Taliban impose restrictions on Muharram observances every year, take down mourning banners from homes, and, in some cases, detain those who resist such measures.

Several other Shia Muslims, speaking with Hasht-e Subh Daily, say the Taliban have also intervened in how prayers are performed in some areas, asking residents to pray according to the Sunni school of jurisprudence. According to them, these restrictions are not confined to religious ceremonies but also target certain traditions and religious beliefs of the Shia community. These citizens believe that such measures reflect an effort to restrict Shia religious practices and identity. They warn that the continuation of this trend could further curtail religious freedom and increase pressure on followers of the Shia faith.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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