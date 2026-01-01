Turkey’s last-gasp 3-2 victory over US

Shafaqna English- Kaan Ayhan’s stoppage-time goal gave Turkey a dramatic 3-2 win over a weakened United States side at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday(25 Jun 2026), marking their first victory of the tournament, while the co-hosts had already secured top spot in Group D and a place in the knockout rounds.

The US, who rotated nine players from their previous match, continued their trend of early goals by taking the lead in the third minute through Auston Trusty, sparking celebrations among the packed crowd.

Source: Reuters

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