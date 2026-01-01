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Goalless draw between Australia and Paraguay

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Shafaqna English- A cautious 0-0 draw against Paraguay on Thursday(25 Jun 2026) was enough for Australia to secure their spot in the World Cup’s round of 32, leaving their South American opponents with an anxious wait to discover whether they would also progress.

At San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Paraguay fought back strongly late on after being dominated in the early stages of a bruising and disjointed match, but it was Australia who secured their third-ever qualification for the World Cup knockouts, four years on from their last-16 appearance in Qatar.

Source: Reuters

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