World Cup set new record for spectator numbers

Shafaqna English- FIFA confirmed on Thursday(25 Jun 2026) that the 2026 World Cup has now drawn more spectators than any previous edition, surpassing the 1994 tournament’s attendance of nearly 3.6 million, making it the best-attended World Cup in history.

The record-breaking attendance figure of 3,605,357 was flashed on the jumbotrons during the second half of the Germany-Ecuador game in East Rutherford, NJ, drawing a deafening round of applause from those in attendance.

Since there are still 48 games left to be played, the final attendance could in theory nearly double the 1994 benchmark, which was set during a 52-match tournament, while average stadium fill rates have exceeded 99%.

Source: Reuters

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