British king’s tenure at Buckingham Palace is over

Shafaqna English- Royal officials announced on Thursday(25 Jun 2026) that King Charles will not take up residence at Buckingham Palace once its decade-long renovation is completed next year, bringing an end to nearly 200 years of the iconic London building serving as the British sovereign’s official home.

The king’s tax payment of £12.9 million ($17.04 million) for the 2024/25 period was made public for the first time by officials, putting him in the top 100 taxpayers in the country.

Source: Reuters

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