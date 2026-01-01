Apple passed cost of chips on to customers

Shafaqna English- The tech giant raised iPad and MacBook prices on Thursday(25 Jun 2026), citing its inability to continue shielding buyers from soaring memory and storage chip expenses, which have been pushed higher by the AI industry’s data centre buildout.

The price hike does not affect the iPhone, Apple’s main profit driver. But the Neo, its cheapest laptop intended to win market share from affordable Windows and Chromebook laptops, will be priced at $699 instead of $599—a $100 increase just months after its launch.

Source: Reuters

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