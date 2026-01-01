Asian stocks retreated following strong quarter

Shafaqna English- On Friday(26 Jun 2026), Asian shares retreated following a strong quarter, as Apple’s significant price increases highlighted the negative side of surging chip demand, while the possibility of Japanese currency intervention prevented the yen from falling to its lowest level in four decades.

Nasdaq futures slid 1.3% in Asia as investor confidence weakened following a media report that OpenAI is considering delaying its initial public offering until next year. Meanwhile, European markets were set for a lower opening, with region-wide stock futures dropping 0.8%.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 4.2% on Friday(26 Jun 2026) and was headed for a 2.7% weekly decline. Despite this, it gained 4.5% over the month and posted a historic quarterly jump of 35%, its largest ever.

The KOSPI closed 5.8% lower on Friday(26 Jun 2026), after earlier sliding as much as 8% to trigger a circuit breaker. It is down 7% for the week, but has still posted a phenomenal 66% quarterly surge—its best since 1998.

Source: Reuters

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