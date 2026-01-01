Rate-hike expectations kept gold from rising

Shafaqna English- On Friday(26 Jun 2026), gold was headed for its fourth straight weekly decline, with a strong dollar and expectations of accelerated US interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation keeping the metal under pressure and trading close to the crucial $4,000 an ounce level.

By 06:10 GMT, spot gold had dropped 0.5% to $4,007.95 an ounce, and US gold futures for August were down 0.6% at $4,024.10.

Gold is on track for a weekly loss of 3.6%, after dropping below the $4,000 level on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) for the first time since November 2025.

Source: Reuters

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