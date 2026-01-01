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London: Ashura eve ceremony held at Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Institute [Video & Photos]

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Shafaqna English- A mourning ceremony marking the eve of the tenth of Muharram 1448 AH, coinciding with the days of Tasua and Ashura, was held at the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Institute in London with the participation of followers and admirers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

According to Shafaqna, Dr. Asadi delivered a speech during the ceremony, while Ahl al-Bayt (AS) eulogists recited elegies and lamentations commemorating the Ashura uprising and the sacrifices of the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussain (AS), and his loyal companions.

Participants also expressed their devotion to Imam Abu Abdillah al-Hussain (AS) by observing Hussaini rituals and taking part in the mourning ceremonies.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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