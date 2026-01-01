Pension overhaul offers relief to Germany’s youth

Shafaqna English- While Germany’s new pension reforms are designed to relieve financial pressure on younger workers who find it hard to build savings amid economic stagnation and soaring housing expenses, experts caution that achieving long-term financial security will still be considerably tougher than it was for their parents’ generation.

These proposals are being introduced as Europe’s biggest economy gears up for the mass retirement of its baby-boomer generation—those born between 1955 and 1969 in the German context.

The urgency behind the reforms has intensified due to the sheer scale of the demographic transition. Germany’s statistics office reported on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026) that by 2040, more than 13 million currently working individuals will have reached the age of 67, accounting for nearly a third of the country’s active workforce from the previous year.

Source: Reuters

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