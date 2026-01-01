Iraqi Prime Minister: We have learned from Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising never to compromise with corruption

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, in a message marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), pledged to the Iraqi people that there would be no tolerance or compromise in the fight against corruption.

According to Shafaqna, citing Al-Forat News, Al-Zaidi said in his Ashura address: “We extend our condolences to the people of Iraq, the Islamic Ummah, and all the free people of the world on the anniversary of the martyrdom, victory, and epic embodied by Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala as a leader, a symbol, and a great reformer.”

He added: “One of the defining features of this great occasion is that we draw inspiration from the concepts and values of Ashura and continue to fulfill our responsibilities toward the dignity and sovereignty of Iraq, while preserving the legacy of the martyrs and the selfless men who fought terrorism under the most difficult circumstances and defeated it.”

Addressing the Iraqi people, the prime minister said: “O noble people of Iraq, we have learned from the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) never to tolerate or compromise with any corrupt individual. With patience, determination, and continuous effort, we must protect Iraq and reform its institutions so that we can preserve the wealth and civilization of this land for future generations and safeguard their right to a dignified and honorable life.”

Al-Zaidi also stressed: “The school of the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussain (AS), together with his family and companions, has proven throughout history that principles and values are not shaken by the growing number of the corrupt or by their schemes. Likewise, faith in the eternal Muhammadan message, carried by free and honorable men, will never see its banner lowered.”

He added: “Iraq will remain strong, proud, and dignified as long as the call of Hussain (AS) lives in the conscience of its people and continues to inspire the values of dignity, justice, and humanity.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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