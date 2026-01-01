Iraqi President: We must draw inspiration from Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising in state-building and reform

Shafaqna English- Iraqi President Nizar Amidi stressed the need to draw upon the teachings and profound lessons of Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising in the process of building the state, strengthening security and stability, and establishing the rule of law.

According to Shafaqna, citing Al-Forat News, Amidi said that the most important messages of the uprising include belief in reform, commitment to justice, respect for human dignity, placing the public interest above personal interests, and promoting the values of citizenship, peaceful coexistence, and national unity.

In a message issued to the Iraqi people on the occasion of Ashura, Amidi stated: “The remembrance of Ashura is not merely for revisiting the past; rather, it calls on us to draw inspiration from its noble values in confronting today’s challenges and building a better future—values that contribute to strengthening social cohesion, preserving national unity, and promoting a culture of dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation among all the people of this land.”

The Iraqi president also noted that: “All Muslims, despite differences in schools of thought, jurisprudential traditions, and viewpoints, are united in their love and devotion to the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in honoring their status, and in taking pride in the lofty position of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in the history and conscience of the Islamic Ummah.”

He emphasized that the life and sacrifices of the Prophet’s Household (AS), especially the uprising of Imam Hussain (AS), continue to serve as a source of inspiration for human, moral, and spiritual values among Muslim nations.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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