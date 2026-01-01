Samsung’s massive investment in South Korea

Shafaqna English- Samsung Group will reportedly pledge 1,000 trillion won ($648 billion) in South Korean investment over the next ten years, as part of a major push to transform the AI-powered chip boom into a national growth catalyst.

Friday’s(26 Jun 2026) edition of the Maeil Business Newspaper also stated that senior executives from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix—companies that have enjoyed substantial earnings from AI’s insatiable appetite for semiconductors—are scheduled to attend a gathering with President Lee Jae Myung. There, they will outline investment plans aimed at developing regions beyond the capital city.

Source: Reuters

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