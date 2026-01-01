Climate change is main cause of heat in Europe

Shafaqna English- On Friday(26 Jun 2026), scientists announced that the unprecedented heatwave gripping Western Europe would have been “virtually impossible” in the absence of human-induced climate change. They noted that this week’s extreme nighttime temperatures are now 100 times more likely to occur than they were just twenty years ago.

The World Weather Attribution team, a collective of climate researchers, said in its analysis that this heatwave ranks as the most intense ever documented across the studied region.

The WWA analysis found that global warming has intensified heatwaves across Europe in just a few decades. According to the group, a comparable heatwave occurring in June 1976 would have been roughly 3.5 degrees Celsius cooler than the current one.

Source: Reuters

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