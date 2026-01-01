Muharram 2026 in Afghanistan faces more restrictions & control than ever before

Shafaqna English- Muharram in Afghanistan has never been merely a religious occasion. this month is a symbol of identity, social presence,But Muharram 2026 has arrived under circumstances in which this historical presence faces more restrictions, surveillance, and control than ever before

In the historical memory of millions of citizens of this country, this month has been, far beyond a mourning ritual, a symbol of identity, social presence, and the right to express religious beliefs.

From the alleyways of Dasht-e Barchi in Kabul to the mosques of Mazar-e Sharif, from the Hussainiyyas of Ghazni to the Tekiyehs, the Shia mourning houses, and religious centers of Herat, Muharram has always shaped part of the public face of cities and, over the decades, has become one of the most visible expressions of religious diversity in Afghanistan.

In the weeks leading up to this year’s Ashura, numerous reports from Kabul, Dasht-e Barchi, Mazar-e Sharif, and several other cities across the country have pointed to the imposition of new restrictions on mourning ceremonies. The removal of mourning flags from certain areas, restrictions on placing religious symbols in public spaces, the arrest of a number of young people and mourners, limitations on media coverage related to Muharram, and extensive monitoring of how ceremonies are conducted have all painted a picture markedly different from previous years. At the same time, the ruling authorities have repeatedly emphasized ensuring the security of Muharram ceremonies and have spoken of security plans to protect mourners.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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