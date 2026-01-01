Washington’s pressure on Chinese automakers

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(25 Jun 2026), Polestar announced that the Trump administration is compelling the EV manufacturer to halt U.S. vehicle sales starting with the 2027 model year, as Washington intensifies its crackdown on Chinese-made cars. The company’s shares fell 6.3% in Thursday(25 Jun 2026) afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

Polestar was unable to secure authorization from the U.S. Commerce Department to sell its vehicles in compliance with the Connected Vehicles Rule. The rule imposes restrictions on the import and sale of cars with Chinese-connected vehicle technology, with the ban taking effect from the 2027 model year.

Source: Reuters

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