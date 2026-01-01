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Crisis at Volkswagen

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Shafaqna English- On Friday(26 Jun 2026), two sources with knowledge of the matter revealed that Volkswagen is contemplating the closure of four of its German plants and could increase workforce reductions to as many as 100,000 employees. This move would represent the most significant restructuring effort in the company’s history.

The sources added that members of Volkswagen’s supervisory board have already been briefed on the proposals, which are scheduled for discussion during a meeting on July 9. The automaker is currently under intense competitive pressure from Chinese rivals.

Source: Reuters

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