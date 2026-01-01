Inflation rises in Japan’s capital

Shafaqna English- Data released on Friday(26 Jun 2026) revealed that Tokyo’s annual core inflation rate picked up pace in June, indicating that price pressures originating from the Middle East conflict are spreading more broadly. This development keeps the central bank on course to evaluate the possibility of another interest rate hike.

Kanako Nakamura, an economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research, commented that the influence of the Middle East situation is expanding largely through energy channels. She noted that the increase in crude oil prices observed since around February is gradually translating into higher costs for electricity and gas.

The upcoming policy meeting of the Bank of Japan next month will take this data into account as one of several factors. During that session, the board will carry out its quarterly assessment of economic growth and inflation forecasts.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com