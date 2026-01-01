Tuwairij Run held in Karbala on Ashura 2026 [Photos & Videos]

Shafaqna English- On the occasion of Ashura and the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his loyal companions, the Tuwairij Run was held in the holy city of Karbala.

According to Shafaqna, tens of thousands of Hussaini mourners took part in the massive ceremony, running toward the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) while chanting, “Labbayka Ya Hussain” (“At your service, O Hussain”).

Tens of thousands of pilgrims from around the world gathered in the Qanṭarat al-Salam area of the town of Tuwairij to participate in the ritual. They then began running toward the shrine of the Master of Martyrs (AS).

The route stretches for approximately two kilometers, during which mourners repeatedly chant “Labbayka Ya Hussein,” symbolically responding to Imam Hussein’s (AS) call on the Day of Ashura: “Hal min nasirin yansuruna?” (“Is there anyone to help us?”).

Historians state that this mourning ritual was first held in either 1855 or 1872. It was organized by Mirza Saleh Qazvini, who hosted mourning gatherings during the first ten days of Muharram at his home in the Hindiyah (Tuwairij) area. On the Day of Ashura, mourners would set out from his house toward the holy shrine.

According to the tradition established at that time, mourners begin their procession from the Hindiyah (Tuwairij) area, perform the noon and afternoon prayers at Qanṭarat al-Salam—formerly the gateway to Tuwairij—and then proceed toward the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS).

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com