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Tropical storms threaten Japan

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Shafaqna English- On Friday(26 Jun 2026), Japan was dealing with widespread transportation disruptions as it prepared for additional heavy rainfall and the dangers posed by two approaching tropical cyclones. These conditions prompted authorities to issue high-level landslide warnings and to order the evacuation of roughly one million residents.

The land ministry reported that over 200 flights had been cancelled, dozens of rail services suspended, and many expressways shut down. Meanwhile, automaker Toyota briefly suspended production at a facility in the southern region of Kyushu.

Source: Reuters

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