International aid teams enter Venezuela

Shafaqna English- Nearly two days after twin earthquakes wreaked havoc across Caracas and its outskirts, foreign rescue teams and aid shipments started to arrive in Venezuela on Friday(26 Jun 2026). The catastrophe had compelled residents to sift through wreckage in a desperate bid to save their relatives, companions, and neighbours.

Beyond the 589 confirmed fatalities and 2,980 injured, government estimates indicate that hundreds more remain trapped or unaccounted for. As of Friday(26 Jun 2026) morning, a dedicated website for reporting missing persons had listed 50,000 individuals.

Source: Reuters

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