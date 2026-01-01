Afghanistan ranked last in global children’s rights index 2026

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan has been ranked last among 194 countries in the KidsRights Index 2026.

The annual index, published by the KidsRights Foundation in cooperation with Erasmus University Rotterdam, evaluates countries across key areas including the right to life, healthcare, education, protection, and the overall environment for children’s rights. The 2026 edition covers 194 countries worldwide.

According to the latest rankings, Afghanistan placed 194th out of 194 countries, remaining at the bottom of the global index. Afghan children continue to face significant challenges related to education, protection, healthcare, poverty, and humanitarian conditions.

Sources Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com