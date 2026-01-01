Muharram mourning rituals held in Europe

Shafaqna English – Muharram mourning rituals were held in different cities across Europe this week, resonating the message of freedom, dignity and resistance of Karbala in the heart of this continent.

The streets and Islamic centers from London, Oslo and The Hague to Hamburg, Rome, Brussels and Stockholm have hosted mourners of various nationalities and languages ​​in recent days.

They gathered around the flag of the Master of the Martyrs (AS) and kept alive the memory of an epic that continues to inspire the freedom-seeking people of the world after centuries.

One of the most magnificent of these rituals was held in Oslo, the capital of Norway. Nearly 2,000 Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) devotees from different backgrounds and nationalities participated in the procession known as “Ashuratug” and commemorated the steadfastness, courage, and sacrifice of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions on the plain of Karbala.

The organizers described the large attendance of mourners as a manifestation of the divine grace and providence of the Imam (AS) and expressed hope that this ritual will be held with greater splendor and scope in the coming years.

The chants of “Labbayk Ya Khamenei” were also heard during the Oslo procession, and many mourners, carrying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, demonstrated the connection between the message of Ashura and contemporary resistance against oppression, occupation, and domination.

The images released from the ceremony show that Husseini slogans, along with declarations of loyalty to the cause of resistance, filled the streets of the Norwegian capital, and the red and black flags of Ashura were waved alongside the Iranian flag.

Ashura processions were also held in The Hague, Netherlands. After holding a mourning ceremony at the Mahfil Ali (AS) Islamic Center, mourners marched through the streets of the city with Husseini flags, sang elegies, beat their chests, and chanted Ashura slogans.

Hamburg hosted the Ashura procession on Thursday. The Brussels Mahdiyeh in Belgium also held programs for the first ten days of Muharram with the presence of Persian-speaking mourners and other devotees of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS). Similar gatherings were held in Stockholm and other cities in Sweden in Persian, Arabic and Swedish, bringing together generations of immigrant Muslims under the banner of the Master of Martyrs (AS).

A large Ashura march is also planned in Berlin on Saturday. Organizers have invited all people who oppose oppression to join the movement and shout the eternal message of “Never shall we accept humiliation” in the German capital.

In the UK, the Islamic Center of England and dozens of mosques, Hussainiyehs and religious centers in London and other cities have held Tasua and Ashura gatherings. The main Ashura march will also be held in central London on Friday.

Source: IQNA

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