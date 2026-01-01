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Pope: War is never blessed by God

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Shafaqna English– At the meeting of the world’s cardinals on Friday, Pope Leo XIV said war is “never blessed by God”.

Reflecting on the many conflicts affecting humanity, he stressed that “war is never worthy of humanity, and it is never blessed by God, because, even if we are equipped with high-tech weapons, the Creator has endowed us with intelligence and free will to resolve conflicts as human beings and not as beasts.”

The Pope then added that “peace is a duty of justice because we are one human family, a magnifica humanitas that finds its head and redeemer in Christ.”

Source: Vatican News

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