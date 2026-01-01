Shafaqna English- Experts warn of growing anti-Muslim racism in Germany — and criticize policymakers.

“The numbers are not just statistics. Behind every number is a face; behind every incident is a story,” said 29-year-old Said Etris Hashemi at the presentation of a new report on anti-Muslim incidents on Wednesday in Berlin.

Hashemi experienced this firsthand: On February 19, 2020, Hashemi narrowly survived an attack in Hanau, near Frankfurt, by a right-wing extremist who murdered nine people with immigrant backgrounds at two crime scenes. Hashemi’s younger brother was among the people killed.

Sources: Info Migrants

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