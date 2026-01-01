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IOM: 1,430 people displaced in western Sudan in a single day 

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Shafaqna English–1,430 people were displaced in North Darfur state in western Sudan in one day due to worsening insecurity,  according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

In a statement, the IOM said its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams estimated that around 1,430 people fled the villages of Shatmarta, Singari, Goz Laban, Dal Burida and Khair Wajid in the Ambro area of North Darfur on Tuesday after security conditions deteriorated.

The organisation said some of the displaced moved to other locations within Ambro, while others crossed the border into neighbouring Chad. It added that the situation in the area “remains tense and volatile” and that it is closely monitoring developments.

The latest displacement comes three days after the IOM reported that 2,260 people had fled two villages in Ambro because of insecurity.

Source: Middle East Monitor 

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