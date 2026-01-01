Security plan for Ashura succeeds in Karbala

Shafaqna English- The security plan for Ashura in Karbala was successfully implemented, the head of Iraq’s Supreme Committee for Major Pilgrimages said on Friday.

Qais Al-Mohammadawi said the plan featured direct and effective field supervision by commanders from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), supporting security units, and volunteers, ensuring a secure environment across all operational sectors and access routes leading to the city.

Authorities in Karbala provided care to more than 25,000 patients and pilgrims, performed 195 surgeries, recorded 71 births, and collected 1,721 units of blood through donation campaigns to support the Ashura emergency measures. In Najaf, medics treated nearly 49,700 people between the seventh and tenth of Muharram.

Sources: Shafaq News

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