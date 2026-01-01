UNICEF: Over 260 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Thursday, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder described the ceasefire as a “cruel and deadly illusion.”

“We are in the midst of a supposed ceasefire, but what we are seeing is a cruel and deadly illusion of a ceasefire. An average of one child dies every day,” he said.

Elder said that two sisters were killed on Saturday and that other children had recently been killed in drone strikes and aerial bombardments.

“Since the start of this supposed ceasefire, more than 260 children have been killed,” he added.

The UNICEF spokesperson also warned that Gaza’s children continue to face severe humanitarian hardships, particularly malnutrition and shortages of clean water.