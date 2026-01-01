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Poll: World’s negative view of Trump

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Shafaqna English- According to a fresh survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, U.S. President Donald Trump is viewed negatively—and in many cases, overwhelmingly so—across various parts of the world.

Among the 36 nations surveyed, a median of 23% of adults said they have confidence in Trump’s ability to manage global affairs. In several countries, trust in him has decreased compared to the previous year.

America’s overall image remains largely unfavorable across the globe. Over the past year, positive views of the U.S. have fallen in many countries, with double-digit drops recorded in Indonesia, Italy, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey.

Trump’s performance on foreign policy is widely criticized, particularly regarding tariffs, Gaza, Iran, Greenland, and the Russia-Ukraine war, where he receives mostly low marks.

The poll reveals considerable evolution in global attitudes toward the United States and its involvement in international affairs across different time periods.

Source: Pew 

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