Iraq: 2,600-year-old rare artifact of Assyrian king unearthed

Shafaqna English- Archaeologists in Iraq unearthed a 2,600-year-old Assyrian stele at the site of the famous Shamash Gate in Nineveh.

This 2-meter-high artifact dates to the reign of King Ashurbanipal and contains both reliefs of the king and cuneiform texts about his construction projects.

This discovery highlights an ironic twist when reflecting on the region’s history. The authorities found the stele as they were clearing debris and repairing the gate that had been badly destroyed under ISIS occupation of Mosul.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com