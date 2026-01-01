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Muslim leaders: Hate crime hitting new levels in UK

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Islamophobia on rise

Shafaqna English- Muslim leaders said that anti-Muslim hatred is hitting new levels in the UK.

During the May local elections in England, a canvasser was out in the London borough of Barking and Dagenham campaigning for her party. At one doorstep, the occupant asked if she was Muslim. When she said yes, he told her she should be hanged.

It is one of dozens of stories that Akeela Ahmed, the head of the British Muslim Trust (BMT), the government’s official partner for monitoring anti-Muslim hatred, has heard in recent weeks.

Ahmed said the scale of anti-Muslim hatred in Britain had yet to properly register with much of the public and political class, and she admitted she had been shocked by what she had heard while travelling across the country.

Sources: Guardian

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