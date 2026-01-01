Bahrain: Shia researcher arrested for posting about Ashura

Shafaqna English– Al Khalifa regime officials arrested Shia researcher Fatima Haroun after posting about Ashura.
Bahrain’s interior ministry claimed on Thursday that her arrest was made on charges of abusing social networks and that the content she published included public insults to one of the Islamic schools of thought.
The Bahrain Prisoners’ Affairs Board condemned the arrest and considered it another link in the process of systematically restricting freedom of expression and suppressing intellectuals and civil activists in the country.
Source: IQNA