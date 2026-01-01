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Archbishop of Canterbury calls for end to Israeli occupation of Palestine

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Shafaqna English- The most senior cleric in the Church of England, Sarah Mullally, has called for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine during a visit to the region.

Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally issued a joint statement with Hosam Naoum, the Anglican archbishop of Jerusalem, after meeting with Palestinian victims of Jewish settler attacks.

In the open letter, the pair called on Anglicans “to take all necessary measures to establish a credible path towards ending the occupation.”

Sources: Arab News

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