Senegal thrash Iraq 5-0

Shafaqna English- Senegal secured a commanding 5-0 win over a reduced 10-man Iraq on Friday(26 Jun 2026), keeping their own knockout-stage aspirations intact while officially ending Iraq’s campaign in the tournament.

It was do-or-die for both teams, as each required a victory to keep their hopes alive of grabbing one of the last eight spots in the round of 32.

Pape Gueye, who came on as a substitute, had been on the pitch for less than three minutes when he fired in a spectacular 84 km/h drive from long range, and then followed it up with another brilliant shot clocked at 103 km/h.

Source: Reuters

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