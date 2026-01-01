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Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia play out 0-0 draw

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Shafaqna English- Cape Verde, making their World Cup debut, kept their fairytale campaign alive on Friday(26 Jun 2026) by securing a round-of-32 berth through a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia, setting up an unexpected meeting with defending champions Argentina in Miami.

Spain finished top of Group H with seven points following a 1-0 win over Uruguay, while Cape Verde secured second place with three draws, making them the smallest country in history to reach the World Cup knockout stages. Both Uruguay and Saudi Arabia were knocked out with two points each.

Source: Reuters

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