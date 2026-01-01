Spain beat Uruguay 1-0

Shafaqna English- A 1-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday(26 Jun 2026) was enough for Spain to finish top of Group H and advance to the World Cup knockout rounds. Alex Baena’s first-half goal proved decisive in a tense and physical battle, which ultimately sent Marcelo Bielsa’s team crashing out of the competition.

Spain ended the group stage with seven points, courtesy of two victories and one draw. Meanwhile, debutants Cape Verde secured the other knockout spot with three draws in a row. Uruguay were eliminated with just two points, the same tally as Saudi Arabia, who finished at the bottom of the group.

Source: Reuters

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