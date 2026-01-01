FIFA got its wish as Cape Verde’s fairytale unfolded

Shafaqna English- The image of Cape Verde’s players crowded around one mobile phone, watching the last seconds of Spain’s victory over Uruguay and then erupting in celebration, was exactly the kind of scene FIFA had envisioned when advocating for a larger World Cup.

Equally moving was the jubilation in the Houston stands on Friday(26 Jun 2026), where Cape Verdean supporters cheered and wept with joy as their tiny island nation of roughly 500,000 people secured a round-of-32 clash against world champions Argentina in Miami on July 3.

Source: Reuters

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