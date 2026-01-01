Texas approves religious instruction in public schools

Shafaqna English- Friday(26 Jun 2026) saw the Texas Board of Education approve mandatory reading lists that include Biblical passages for public school students, representing the latest step in state leaders’ efforts to weave conservative religious perspectives into the classroom.

With a 9-5 vote and one abstention, the Republican-controlled board approved the reading lists, which will go into effect for over 5 million public school students from 2030 onward.

Earlier this year, a federal appeals court upheld Texas’s existing mandate requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in all public schools. The state is now following the lead of other Republican-controlled states that are working to introduce Christian teachings into public education.

Source: Reuters

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