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Iran’s qualification hangs in balance

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Shafaqna English- Iran’s World Cup knockout hopes remain unresolved after they fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Egypt. The game ended amid high drama, with an apparent injury-time winner chalked off for offside, leaving Iran with an anxious wait.

Egypt, already guaranteed a spot in the last 32, took the lead with a goal from Mahmoud Saber inside the opening five minutes. Ramin Rezaeian responded in the 14th minute, leveling the score from a tight angle in a blistering start to the contest.

Source: Reuters

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