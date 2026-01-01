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Belgium blast past New Zealand 5-1

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Shafaqna English- A brace from Leandro Trossard powered Belgium to a 5-1 demolition of New Zealand on Friday, securing first place in Group G and a spot in the World Cup’s last 32, while New Zealand’s hopes of progressing were shattered.

Both Belgium and Egypt finished with five points from their three group matches, but Belgium claimed first place ahead of Egypt on goal difference. Iran ended third with three points, while New Zealand finished bottom with just one point. Meanwhile, Egypt and Iran played out a 1-1 draw in the group’s other fixture.

Source: Reuters

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